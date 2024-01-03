Parker Road Sidewalk Project Moves Ahead

Fairhope, Alabama

Parker Road sidewalk location.



Area map.



ENGINEER SELECTED

Overstreet Engineering of Daphne was selected by the city council for design and engineering of the new Parker Road sidewalk from US 98 to Scenic 98 in the Montrose area. Cost not-to-exceed $41K.

Topographic surveying will determine which side of the road it will be on; design of a pedestrian crosswalk/signals for busy US 98 is included.

Construction should begin in late 2024; cost should be around $340K, eighty percent covered by a federal grant provided by the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization, the remaining by the city and county.



The ESMPO's policy board approved the plan during its October 2023 meeting; mayor Sullivan and councilman Burrell are policy board members. (Burrell lives in a home in the adjacent Flying Creek neighborhood.)







ESMPO resolution.







