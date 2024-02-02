Fairhope State House Rep. Seeks Citizens' Opinions

Fairhope, Alabama

FOR UPCOMING LEGISLATIVE SESSION

State house district 94 representative Jennifer Fidler (click) said she wants to hear from constituents about two controversial issues likely to come up during this year's session beginning next week: adopting lottery/gaming in the state and adding a fifth Baldwin County commissioner.

Fidler said at a recent town hall meeting she has not made up her mind, was still studying the issues: arguments for gaming were that adjacent states have it and are getting our revenue (estimated up to $400 million); those against say it would harm lower income folks most.

There are two competing proposals concerning adding a fifth Baldwin County commissioner, she said (currently four): one by Senator Elliot would create a new permanent commission chairman position, elected at large and keep the four existing districts the same; the other by Rep. Givens would only create an entirely new district five. (Current district lines would be redrawn by population, to make each nearly equivalent.)

Also, Fidler said she was going to introduce legislation herself to encourage "natural shorelines" in Mobile Bay versus just bulkheads, which can promote erosion.

Concerning another controversial bill by Elliot, to enable city councils to remove library board members "at will", Fidler said she though they already had that authority (just a clarification).



(A recent comprehensive state-study on the gaming issue is to be be placed in the Fairhope library.)



Filder's contact information is below:

Contact Fidler.






