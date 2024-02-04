Library Second Floor Remodel Delayed

Fairhope, Alabama





2nd floor to be renovated.



HAS TO BE RE-BID



The second floor expansion project at the library is being re-bid after it was discovered "mistakes" were made during the original bidding process conducted by the library board late last year, according to councilman Jimmy Conyers who is the council's representative on the board.



During the December 2023 Library Board meeting, it was announced that Witherington Construction was the low bidder, of three bids submitted. Architect Mott Macdonald helped with the bids.



The city's purchasing department is overseeing the bidding this time; bidding open until February 6.



The plan include a major expansion of "teen/youth space" upstairs with "maker space" and rooms for library technical services -- and the Friends of the Library support organizations.

The city owns the building.

