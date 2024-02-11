Water Service Pullback Proposal Back For Consideration Too

Fairhope, Alabama

Water service area.



RESPONSE TO EXPLOSIVE AREA GROWTH



A proposal supported by the mayor and councilman Martin to pullback future water service to inside city limits only tabled at a meeting last August is back on the agenda for this week's city council meeting on February 15.



The measure would would require that the property be annexed into the city before any new service; existing service for customers outside city limits would continue as usual, not be affected.

Requiring annexation would involve property owners/developers paying additional impact fees and taxes to the city to offset the high cost of providing new services, that those outside city limits currently do not pay.



Uncertainty about exactly how it would affect other competing water service providers in the area caused the proposal to be tabled last time.

RATE HIKES PROPOSED TOO

Proposals to increase both water and sewer rates is on this meeting's agenda too. The rate increases are needed just to keep up with inflation, according to councilman Burrell.

Water and Sewer are combined into one department in Fairhope.