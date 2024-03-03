Additional Funding To be Sought For Waterfront Restoration Plan

Fairhope, Alabama

Seawall to be replaced.







2023 Recovery Council meeting.







USING BP OIL SPILL FINES



The city council decided to seek additional grant funding for the 'Working Waterfront' project because of its higher than expected cost.

The total cost for controversial waterfront/greenspace revitalization plan funded by a $6.2 million BP RESTORE ACT was way over what was expected.

"Value engineering" by using alternate materials only somewhat reduced the cost, according to city engineer Johnson.

GMC is the engineer for the project.



A formal request to make up the difference is to be submitted to the Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council which administers the BP money locally; mayor Sullivan is a member.

The project includes replacing the crumbling seawall, re-doing the fountain and parking lot, a new restroom, disability access improvements, et al.



The delay could be up to a year or more.





Waterfront plan.







