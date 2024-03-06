Another Sewage System Upgrade Project Begins

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Woodlands station upgrade started.

 WOODLANDS PUMP STATION

Another capacity upgrade has begun at the city's problematic Woodlands sewage lift  station on Fly Creek (at the Hwy 98 bridge) which has a history of overflowing into the creek, most often during heavy rainstorms.

"Side-stream" storage tanks are being installed to catch potential overflows before they run off into the creek. This one part of  a $4.6 million contract awarded to Ballcron Inc. by the city council in 2022 using federal BP RESTORE grant funds. 

Woodlands Drive at Hwy 98 is the location.




