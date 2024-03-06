Another Sewage System Upgrade Project Begins

Fairhope, Alabama
|Woodlands station upgrade started.
WOODLANDS PUMP STATION
Another capacity upgrade has begun at the city's problematic Woodlands sewage lift station on Fly Creek (at the Hwy 98 bridge) which has a history of overflowing into the creek, most often during heavy rainstorms.
"Side-stream" storage tanks are being installed to catch potential overflows before they run off into the creek. This one part of a $4.6 million contract awarded to Ballcron Inc. by the city council in 2022 using federal BP RESTORE grant funds.
Woodlands Drive at Hwy 98 is the location.
