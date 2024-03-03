Butterfly Sanctuary Restoration Started

Fairhope, Alabama

Magnolia Beach today.



OVERGROWN BY INVASIVE PLANTS



A crew from Wetland Resources Environmental was digging up kudzu vines from the south Magnolia Beach area today, the first stage of a project to restore the butterfly pollinator garden there -- that had become overgrown with invasive plants.

The city received a $7K federal grant from the Gulf Coast Research and Development Council last year for the project.

Wetland Resources president Gina Todia told the Times digging out the kudzu will be the hardest part of the project; future phases will involve planting additional native plants and limited use of herbicides for controlling invasives.

According to the nearby informational plaque provided by the Rotary Club, native butterfly-friendly plants include milkweed, verbena, salvia, et.al.



The project roughly includes the area from the American Legion hall on the south to the city's small pier/parking lot on the north, according to Todia.





September 2023 photo



Hurricane Sally damage in 2020





