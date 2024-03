Fairhope, Alabama

New cart.



Old carts were leased.



QUAIL CREEK GOLF COURSE



The city council voted to purchase 70 Yamaha electric golf carts to replace the aging leased-fleet at the Quail Creek municipal course for $523,250.

The 2024 Fleet AC carts with lithium batteries cost $7,475 each; using standard lead/acid batteries would cost less but not last as long according to council president Martin.

There was a less expensive option to lease them again as well, but for shorter duration.