Library Second Floor Expansion Contract Awarded By Council

Fairhope, Alabama

2nd floor library remodel.



During their February 15 meeting, the city council awarded low-bidder Witherington Construction the contract to remodel the library's second floor for $812K.

The Friends of the Library Foundation non-profit organization was responsible for raising the money for the project, but with the lions share coming from the city and Single Tax Corporation (over $700K); it also developed the design and hired the architect Mott MacDonald of Daphne.

The 'Friends' had awarded the bid to Witherington first during a January Library Board meeting, but according to councilman Conyers, since this is a city-owned building, it was necessary to comply with state law for he city council itself to conduct its own independent bidding process -- and award a contract to the low bidder, which turned out the same (in fact, slightly less this time).



The plan includes a major expansion of "teen/youth space" upstairs with "maker space" and rooms for library technical services, and the Friends of the Library.

Construction should begin by spring. The Friends raised just over $1 million; any left over will go to furnish the spaces.



2nd floor plan.





