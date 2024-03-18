Mayor Attends Washington Conference

Fairhope, Alabama

March 2024 meeting.



Mayor Sullivan was part of the Alabama delegation from Baldwin County attending the National League of Cities annual conference in Washing D.C. last week. President Biden was the featured speaker this year; Alabama Attorney General Marshall also participated.

From web reports: "The Alabama League of Municipalities (ALM) sent a large delegation of mayors, city council members, and local officials to Washington D.C. this week for the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference.

More than 170 Alabama municipal officials attended the Conference in Washington from March 9 through 13. Over 2,500 elected and appointed city, town and village leaders from across the United States were there to focus on federal policy issues important to local governments. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the nonpartisan organization, whose mission is helping municipal leaders build better communities."

From Ballotpedia: The National League of Cities is a private 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization that advocates for stronger local government. It is a government sector lobbying association. It works with 49 state municipal leagues, representing more than 19,000 cities, villages and towns. More than 1,600 municipalities of all sizes pay dues to NLC and participate as voting members in the organization. It was founded in December 1924.[1]