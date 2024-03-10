Sewage Overflows Reported During Big Weekend Rainstorm

Fairhope, Alabama

Valley Street overflow.



STORM WATER INTRUSION THE PROBLEM



Three sanitary sewage system overflows from manholes were reported during Saturday morning's 3.8" rainstorm: one at the familiar Valley St./Dogwood Ave. lift station, one behind the Goodwill Store on Morphy Ave., and another at the fire station on Thomson Hall Road.

Less than 10K total gallons escaped, according to reports submitted to ADEM.

Storm water finds its way into the sewer pipes upstream -- and overwhelms storage tanks/pumps at lower levels, causing the overflows.

System upgrades that began five years ago are continuing: enlarging pump station capacity, adding side-stream storage tanks, and sealing the system are some of the system remediations still underway now.

A multi-million dollar project to enlarge the headworks at the treatment plant to increase capacity is about to begin as well.

