Young Street Townhomes Put On Hold

Fairhope, Alabama

The Proper Townhomes



Proposed location.



WAIVER REQUESTED



A proposal for a 10-unit townhome multiple occupancy project called The Proper on 1.6 acres at the SW corner of Nichols and Young Street directly across from the city's new electrical substation was tabled by the planning commission for more research into a subdivision regulation waiver being requested concerning proposed street access on the south side (Anderson Avenue).



The property is owned by Starlight Development, Llc and is zoned B-1. GMC is the project's engineer.



Planning department staff said they need more time to research possible right of way issues concerning the street.













