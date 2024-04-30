Controversial Rose Garden Area Property Demolished

Fairhope, Alabama

'0' Fairhope Avenue.











LAST PRIVATE PROPERTY BOUGHT BY CITY



A city public works crew has demolished the familiar small building at the base of the bluff near the rose garden that was recently purchased from the Single Tax Corporation fro $237,500.



The space was most-recently being rented for storage by The Blind Tiger restaurant, now under development on the pier; it was the Down By the Bay Cafe until 2015 -- and a proposal to demolish and build a three story condominium there in 2017 by a former owner was ultimately turned down by the city.

The small structure was moved to the site in about the late 1960s according to the previous owner, and several other businesses operated in it since then; the historic Berglin ice plant was the first business there -- in the early 1900s (in a different building). Its foundation stones are still visible, according to local historian Donnie Barrett.

After installing a fitness court was considered and rejected by the council, the property is to be used as "green space" according to city officials.











2015

2017 proposal rejected.









