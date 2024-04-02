New Electric Substation on Gayfer Begins

Fairhope, Alabama

Substation site.



EAST FAIRHOPE GROWTH



The Foley Utilities Board (aka Riviera Utilities) has begun constructing a 115 KV electric substation on its property at 10620 Gayfer Road Extension, just east of Blueberry Lane.

The new equipment is needed to increase capacity for expected population growth in the Hwy 104/181 area, according to Riviera Utilities chief engineer Scot Sligh.

Sligh said the existing transmission lines along the road were one reason for selecting this site.

Fairhope Utilities and Baldwin EMC also provide electric service in the area, restricted to territory by previous agreements.

Most of the electric power in the state comes from natural gas and nuclear.



Final Design.



