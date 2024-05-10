'Arts Alley-Transit Hub' Dedicated

Fairhope, Alabama

Ribbon cutting.



This morning mayor Sullivan and other dignitaries participated in the ribbon-cutting of the year-long construction project intended to boost usage of the parking garage area -- and add a BRATS bus station/restroom.

Sullivan credited the federal ESMPO for providing the majority of the funding ($2 million) -- as well as the Single Tax Corporation for funding some of the art work. The city council and past/current city employees were essential to completion as well.



Some minor details still remain -- and more art could be added in coming months, Sullivan said.

She predicted the area would actually become a destination, another attraction to visitors to the city.







FSTC president Turner addressing crowd.



Artist Bruce Larsen.









