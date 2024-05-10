'Arts Alley-Transit Hub' Dedicated

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Ribbon cutting.

 


 

This morning mayor Sullivan and other dignitaries participated in the ribbon-cutting of the year-long construction project intended to boost usage of the parking garage area -- and add a BRATS bus station/restroom. 

Sullivan credited the federal ESMPO for providing the majority of the funding ($2 million) -- as well as the Single Tax Corporation for funding some of the art work. The city council and past/current city employees were essential to completion as well.

Some minor details still remain -- and more art could be added in coming months, Sullivan said.

She predicted the area would actually become a destination, another attraction to visitors to the city.


FSTC president Turner addressing crowd.

Artist Bruce Larsen.

Anonymous said…
More artsie fartsie stuff.....
Friday, May 10, 2024
