Big Barnwell-area Development Started

Fairhope, Alabama





S. Hwy 181







CALLED 'SOUTH BEND VILLAGE'



The first of several new developments in the Barnwell/Fish River area south of Fairhope has begun.

South Bend Village phases 1 -2 will be 125 lots on 39.5 acres on the east side of Hwy 181 south of the CR 24 intersection.

D.R. Horton is the developer. Water is from City of Fairhope and sewer Baldwin County Sewer Service.

Electricity is from Baldwin EMC.

The developer has agreed to install a new water main to the development, south along 181 from CR 32.



This area is in Baldwin County's planning jurisdiction.

Unspecified improvements to the CR 24 intersection are being planned by the county.

A southbound 181 turning lane into the development will be installed.



Additional phases 3 and 4 planned for later.



Phase 1 and 2.

New water main.





