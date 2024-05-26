Big Sewage Tank Ready For Installation

Fairhope, Alabama

New Twin Beech pump station.



SEWAGE SYSTEM CAPACITY UPGRADE



The storage tank for the new Twin Beech Road sewage pumping station has arrived at the site and excavation/installation should begin soon.

This new lift station will replace the nearby old one (around the corner; up hill) but the old tank there may still be used to catch any overflow, according to a city sewer department spokesman.

A larger pipeline is to be installed from the new lift station, north along Twin Beech Road and then north on Section Street as well -- to connect with bigger, new pipelines installed four years ago leading to the city's main treatment plant on N. Church Street.

FUNDED BY $10 MILLION GRANT

This is another component of the $10 million RESTORE grant received by the city, using fines imposed by the federal EPA as penalty for the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf.

The purpose for the grant awarded by the Gulf Coast Recovery Council in 2019 was to reduce sewage overflows into the bay.







Project #25: Fairhope Sewer Upgrade Phase I



Project Description/Summary

a) This project proposes the planning, engineering and design, and implementation of sewer system upgrades in the City of Fairhope. It will address the most urgent needs within the City of Fairhope sewer system by instituting major rehabilitation measures for the complete replacement of 4 main pump stations and rehabilitation of the major gravity outfall lines utilizing cost-effective and environmentally sensitive engineering solutions. The implementation of this project will protect the water quality of Mobile Bay by reducing the frequency of Sanitary Sewer Overflows (SSO's) that occur within the City of Fairhope’s public sewer system.

Activities also include the comprehensive administration of this grant, including, but not limited to, project development and oversight, contracting, and sub-recipient monitoring.