Emergency Water Main Replacement Started

Fairhope, Alabama

US 98 at Woodlands Dr.



US 98 UNDER FLY CREEK

Drilling has begun to install a new 16" water main under Fly Creek to replace a 12" one that had to be shut down after discovering it had sprung a leak under the creek bed.

Repairs are being expedited to supply enough water to northern neighborhoods in time for hot summer months when usage is greatest, due to irrigation.



Completion is expected by the end of the month if all goes as planned.

The city council awarded the contract to low bidder Gator Boring for $599K.

The outside diameter of the new pipe will be 16" and inside 13". The thicker pipe will be more durable according to project engineers; the new pipe is to be installed deeper under the creek too.













