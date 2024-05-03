Emergency Water Pipe Repairs Ok'd

Fairhope, Alabama

Leak under creek.



TO NORTH SIDE NEIGHBORHOODS



During a special meeting yesterday, the city council awarded a contract to low bidder Gator Boring for $599K to install a new 16" diameter water pipeline under Fly Creek -- to replace a 12" one that had to be shut down recently after it was discovered it was leaking.



Although a smaller, parallel 8" pipeline is still in use, mayor Sullivan said the project needed to be expedited so it could be completed in time for the hot summer months -- when water usage is greatest for lawn watering/irrigation needs.



It is estimated to take about three weeks; one to acquire the materials needed then two more for the actual installation.

Although the outside diameter of the new pipe will be 16 inches, inside diameter is only 13 due to the increased thickness of the plastic material for greater strength under the creek, according to a company representative.



Some additional pipes under Woodlands Drive are to be replaced as well, to increase overall capacity.









