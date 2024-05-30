Highway To Be Named For Well-known Resident

Fairhope, Alabama

'REP. JOE FAUST HIGHWAY'

Highway 181 between Hwy 104 and CR 32 in east Fairhope is being named in honor of former state representative/county commissioner Joe Faust, a lifelong resident of Fairhope.



During the just-completed session, the state legislature passed HJR 246, local legislation sponsored by current Baldwin county Reps. Simpson, Givens, Fidler, and Holk-Jones:

"Whereas it is with the highest accolade that this body honors ... former state representative Joe Faust by requesting the Department of Transportation designate State Route 181 ... from SR 104 to CR 32 ... as the Representative Joe Faust Highway."

An official naming-ceremony is to be held there when the new highway signs are ready for installation.












