Hwy 181 Widening Still Stalled Too

Fairhope, Alabama

Hwy 181 in east Fairhope.



"HOLDING PATTERN"



An ALDOT representative told the Eastern Shore MPO's Citizens Advisory Committee recently there is still no funding source to continue the widening of Hwy 181 in east Fairhope, where traffic congestion is ever-worsening.

The next phases were to be from Hwy 104 to CR 32 and then from CR 32 all the way south to US 98; there is a possibility of just down to CR 48 in the short-run too.

As things now stand, it could take several years just to get through the PE (design and engineering, estimated cost $2 million) so that right-of-way acquisition can start.

ALDOT: " Nothing has changed lately ... going through a re-evaluation ... looking at potential impacts in the future ... get a redesign ... get through the PE phase again (engineering)... surveying .... before start acquiring right of way ... was going to be 104 to 32 ... but .... see how far we can go south."



Some RESTORE (BP oil spill) money has been designated for actual construction of the highway, but not for the engineering.

ALDOT : " We were planning to use RESTORE money ... but that has an agreement attached ... several other projects ahead ... this was number five ... working on number four now ... Treasury wants progress on others first ... RESTORE not for PE anyway."

(The Times asked later if this project had come up during the recent trip to Washington by Policy Board members concerning I-10 bridge funding, and was told it did not.)







April 2024 CAC









