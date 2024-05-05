K-1 Restoration Project Cost Way Up

Fairhope, Alabama

K-1 project delayed.



DELAYED UNTIL NEXT YEAR



The city council authorized spending up to an additional two million dollars on the K-1 project because of rising construction costs.

$3.7 million had been budgeted for the project in September of 2023 -- using a $2.7 million federal EDA grant, with an appropriate match from the city.



The Alabama Historical Commission only recently signed off on the demolition of newer parts of the building too far gone for repair, according to city engineer Johnson: the old gymnasium and the southwest wing.

The frontage on Church Street is to be "historically preserved" with the original building's 15K square foot footprint restored.



The federal EDA (Economic Development Administration) will have to approve the amended plan before architectural design can begin; actual construction should begin next year (2025).

Mayor Sullivan said the city is pursuing an additional unspecified $1 million grant to help defer the added cost.

(A separate $750K federal grant from a different agency (HUD) has already been awarded for roof repairs.)



'HATCH' PLANNED THERE



The majority of the building is to be used as a "small business incubator" (Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance's HATCH program) per the current plan already in place.



Councilman Burrell observed the city will actually be paying more than half the total cost with the added $2 million (52-48%) -- and wondered if the entire 15K square feet should be used for the HATCH incubator; mayor Sullivan responded that would be worked out in the lease-agreement beforehand that will need council's approval.



(Long range plans for a performing arts center and parking deck are not included in this phase.)







K-1 master plan.





