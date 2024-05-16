Knoll Park Cleanup Plan Gets Go-ahead

Fairhope, Alabama

May 2024.







INVASIVE PLANTS TO FINALLY BE CONTROLLED?



A new proposal by city urban forester/park ranger Justin Hammers to clean-up Knoll Park and re-institute a pine forest restoration begun in 2007 got the thumbs-up from city council members present -- and from the mayor later.

Hammers said he wanted to start removing the invasive plant species that have taken-over immediately and return to regular prescribed burning and other maintenance per David Dyson's 2014 management plan, which was never fully implemented.

A hedge/buffer around the perimeter requested by neighbors that was installed in 2015 is to be reinstalled as well.

Some warm season grasses native to long leaf forests may be planted later as well to help prevent invasives from rooting per the new implementation schedule (at bottom), Hammers said.

Councilman Burrell called it a "great presentation" and was "excited about cleaning the park up."

Councilman Conyers: "We've had a good plan ... just siting on the shelf for ten years ... excited to see what you can do (with it)."

Councilman Martin called it a "great project, a benefit to community" and concurred with Conyers: "This has been in the works for a long time ... a common theme around here ... we're dusting off a lot of old books (plans)."

Councilmen Robinson and Boone were not present.



MAYOR WEIGHS IN

When asked by the Times later, mayor Sullivan said she liked Hammers' proposal too: "I think the park needs some work -- and then we need to make sure to follow the management plan."







