Knoll Park Restoration A Failure?

Fairhope, Alabama

2024





Overgrown with weeds now.



TAKEN OVER BY INVASIVE PLANTS



The city's new urban forester/park ranger Justin Hammers will present his ideas for getting the Knoll Park Restoration Project back on track after years of neglect during Monday's council work session. (The city council created the forester/ranger position last year.)



In 2007 the city council at the time voted to restore a natural long leaf pine forest there, but the effort has run into numerous difficulties over the years with numerous changes in city personnel and leadership and environmental stressors (hurricanes, drought, etc.).

At one time there were over 200 pine seedlings growing there; but today only about 50, according to Hammers.



Hammers wants to implement the management plan developed in 2013 by the first Knoll Park Committee, and also re-plant a buffer-hedge around the perimeter that mostly died-off after hurricane Sally. That hedge was considered a compromise between advocates for the pine forest restoration and a "clean-cut" look, like other adjacent city parks.

More-frequent controlled burns, mechanical clearing of invasive plants, and selective use of herbicides are also needed -- as called for in the original plan, according Hammers.

ONCE A BUTTERFLY GARDEN TOO

In 2018 the park was declared a butterfly sanctuary, but that effort failed as well over time as invasive species took over.



GRANTS AVAILABLE?

Initial cost should be around $8K but grants may be available to help, Hammers added.





2014





2014 perimeter hedge/buffer plan.













