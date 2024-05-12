More Bike Trails For New City Park?

Fairhope, Alabama

Flying Creek Nature Park



Existing bike trails.



NEW MASTER PLAN AUTHORIZED



The city council selected the team of Thompson Engineering/Watermark for design of a new master plan for the the southern segment of the city's Flying Creek Nature Preserve (formerly known as the Dyas Triangle and Triangle Park).

The council's resolution calls for more "off road bike trails" and other unspecified "amenities" to be installed there; the International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA) is to be a design-partner as well.

(The Pine Hill Mountain Bike Trail was constructed there by local bike enthusiast about three years ago, and is still in use. It is not known if it is to be kept or replaced.)



SOME PUBLIC INPUT TO BE SOUGHT

The contract calls for getting input from likely park users, "stakeholders" and a design "steering committee" to be appointed; and one input session for the general public during a city council work session.

Council president Martin added that online comments ought to be solicited as well from the general public about what goes there.

Councilman Burrell asked if more than just bike trails would be considered, and if previous plans (2016, 2019) for the area would be looked at too -- and was told that they would be. Restrooms, parking, and a botanical garden were among things being discussed for there at one time.



Mayor Sullivan said a walking trail all the way around the perimeter was still a possibility too.





2016 plan.



2019 plan.







Project description.





































