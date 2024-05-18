New Airport Terminal Ahead of Schedule

Fairhope, Alabama

New Fairhope terminal.



MAY AIRPORT AUTHORITY MEETING



Airport manager Dave Friedel reported that construction of the new general aviation terminal is way ahead of schedule and could be finished as early as July; a dedication ceremony is being planned possibly with dignitaries from the state and federal levels. A commemorative plaque is to be installed as well.



The parking lot was paved last week using a new $85K federal grant obtained by the city.

FIVE RESPONSES FOR NEW FBO

Chairman Pel Henry said five proposals were received to be the new fixed base operator (FBO) for the airport; a selection sub-committee is to review the submittals and make a recommendation to the full board for final approval, possibly in a special-called meeting for that purpose.

The new operator selected will assume duties on October 15.





May 2024 Airport Authority meeting.









