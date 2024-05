Fairhope, Alabama

Pine Street











BECOMING ONE WAY

Work has started to make Pine Street in the central business district one-way eastbound -- and add sidewalks, more parking. The one-way will eliminate tricky turns onto Section Street, where visibility is low.



R H. Deas Building Inc. was the low bidder, not-to-exceed $251K.

Other streets in the area may eventually be converted to one-way as well, to relieve traffic congestion.







Pine Street plan.