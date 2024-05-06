Pollinator Garden Restoration Progress

Fairhope, Alabama





Restoration underway.



MAGNOLIA BEACH PROJECT



Work is continuing to restore the city's pollinator/butterfly garden at Magnolia Beach; insects are essential to pollinate other plants including farm products -- and monarch butterflies utilize them on their annual migration through the area.



The city received a grant last year and a contractor (Wetland Resources Environmental) began in March to remove invasive plants (mostly kudzu); continued trimming and limited, periodic herbicide spraying has continued in ensuing weeks to prevent re-emergence of unwanted plants. Planting of more native species is planned too.



The federal grant was for $6,912 from the Gulf Coast Resource Conservation and Development Council; the city's matching share was $1,896.

The Rotary Club paid for the descriptive kiosk sign.



Project description.



WALMART'S GARDEN OVERGROWN TOO



A similar pollinator garden installed on private property at the Fairhope Walmart by that company two years ago has become overgrown. Providing habitat for bees was a main concern expressed by that company a that time.





