'Pride' and 'Prayer' In City Park

Fairhope, Alabama

2024 PRIDE month.



JUNE IS 'PRIDE' MONTH

In response to the upcoming third-annual 'Pride Day' scheduled for June 1st in south beach park and other events scheduled next month, other concerned citizens have already begun "prayer walks" in the same park area.

In their online statements, organizers of both groups advocate for peacefully coexisting.

From Wikipedia: "LGBT Pride Month, often shortened to Pride Month, is a month, typically June, dedicated to celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) pride. Pride Month began after the Stonewall riots, a series of gay liberation protests in 1968."

MAYOR WEIGHS IN

When asked about it recently, mayor Sullivan said both groups have legitimate access to use city parks/facilities -- and she hoped that each would respect the other's right to be there.

Sullivan added she was confident the police department could handle anything that came up.

Last year the 'Keep Fairhope Family Friendly' organization held a simultaneous event on June 1st on the bluff above; it is not known yet if that will happen again this year.



2023 PRIDE event.



2023 KFFF event.





