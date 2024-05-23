Silverhill Wants Fairhope Water Connection Too

Fairhope, Alabama

FOR EMERGENCIES



The town of Silverhill wants a connection to Fairhope's water system -- for use in case of emergencies, just like the one made with Daphne's water system last summer on Sea Cliff Drive.

Mayor Sullivan told the Times there have been some preliminary discussions about it, but the city council would have to give the go-ahead for it to happen.

Silverhill is about to construct a second water tank/tower on CR 49 using grant money. It is not known yet if another well will be drilled there too.

Silverhill is the fastest-growing community in the state, according to recent census data.





F'hope/Daphne water connection





