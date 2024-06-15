Drag Queens/Protesters At Pride Month Event

Fairhope, Alabama

Citizens protest Pride drag show.



Drag brunch flyer ad.



ANNUAL PRIDE MONTH DRAG BRUNCH



A small group of citizens carrying signs showed up today to object to the Drag Brunch/silent auction fundraiser by the Coloring the Eastern Shore non-profit organization this afternoon in the civic center.



One protester told the Times he thought an objective of the event's organizers was to "convert children" to that way of life, which he considered anti-Christian.

The CES organization issued a general statement earlier this month which included:

"Coloring the Eastern Shore (CES) is a new non-profit organization ... working to increase visible support and create a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community along the Eastern Shore ... CES is hosting a private, 21& up Drag Bunch and Silent Auction on June 15, 2024, at the Fairhope Civic Center. This location was chosen for the purpose of ensuring safety for all attendees."



Anyone may rent the city's civic center space if fees are paid and applicable rules followed.



Today's event concluded without incident, as far as we know. The civic center parking lot appeared to be less than half-full at show time.



(An associated Pride Festival/counter protest scheduled earlier in the month for the south pier park had to be canceled due to bad weather.)













Fairhope Civic Center today.
















