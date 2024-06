Fairhope, Alabama

FUNDED BY STATE GRANT

The Osprey Initiative (owner Don Bates of Fairhope) has begun installing litter traps around town using a $167K GOMESA grant awarded the city last September by ADEM.

Twelve of the "litter Interceptors" are to be strategically installed and maintained by the company in various watershed around town.