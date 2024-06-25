Works Starts On Veterans Drive Tunnel

Fairhope, Alabama

Veterans Drive tunnel site.







Detours coming.







FOR NEW NATURE PARK

Construction started today on a pedestrian "box culvert" tunnel under Veterans Drive at the city's northern entrance, the first phase of the city's new Flying Creek Nature Preserve park on what used to be called the Dyas Triangle..



The sewer main along the road is being relocated first, to make way for the tunnel; the road will have to be closed for a while at some point for the construction.

L + K Construction was the low bidder for the project, $652K.



A simultaneous ground breaking ceremony was held in the park nearby by city and state officials.

A roundabout is to be installed at the Triangle Drive/Scenic 98 intersection too, beginning later this year.



Park ceremony.





