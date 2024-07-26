City To Purchase Barnwell Recreation Complex?

Barnwell Recreation Complex.

 

NEXT YEAR'S BUDGET CYCLE

The city council voted to accept a recommendation from the recreation advisory committee (May meeting) to purchase the youth softball/football recreation complex in Barnwell -- which has been leased for many years.

The Archdiocese of Mobile currently owns the 39-acre property at 13466 Martin Lane south of Scenic Hwy 98.

Another resolution will have to be voted on by the council at the time of purchase, if/when that happens.

Appraised value is just over $1 million (Baldwin County's tax appraisal).




