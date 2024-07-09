Downtown Section Street Paving Project Posted by Publisher on July 09, 2024 Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Fairhope, Alabama Section Street in the downtown between Fels and Bayou Avenues will be closed periodically overnight for repaving/restriping. Asphalt Services is the contractor. The project should take about 30 days. Asphalt Services paving Section Street striping Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Comments Post a Comment
