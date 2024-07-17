New Bridge Grant Application Turned Down

Fairhope, Alabama

Damaged culvert.



HWY 98 OVER FLY CREEK



A federal grant applied for last January by the city to replace the Fly Creek culvert under Highway 98 with a bridge -- was not awarded, according to ALDOT's Vince Bebe.



The new Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program grant would have provided the estimated $20 million -- and ALDOT the required 20 percent matching funds. The city would have been the sponsor for the project.

It was to be used in conjunction with another $2.7 million GOMESA grant (already awarded) to restore the creek bed itself, as part of the overall Flying Creek Nature Preserve project.

Erosion in the creek bed below (called scouring) caused the culvert to fail two years ago.

Bridges over creeks are considered to be more environmentally-friendly than culverts which channelize them.



No word yet on any alternative plans for culvert repair; temporary repairs were expected to last five years.

