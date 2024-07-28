Veterans Drive Tunnel Dig Begins

Fairhope, Alabama





Veterans Drive



NEW CITY PARK



Excavation has begun for the new multi-use tunnel under Veterans Drive, the city's main entrance road on the north side.

The 8 by 8 foot box culvert tunnel will connect a new system of walking/biking trails on each side of the road; the Flying Creek Nature Preserve Park is being constructed on the west side and plans for new bike trails on the east are being drafted now.

Tunnel construction could take up to 60 days depending on weather; before that time work on the new "flowerclock" roundabout could begin according to city engineer Johnson.

It is hoped all roads will remain passable with detours during roundabout construction except Triangle Drive which will have to be closed, Johnson said.











