Waterfront Revitalization Project To Start

CONTRACT AWARDED

The city council selected  Atmore-based Rolin Construction for the much-delayed 'Working Waterfront' revitalization project.

The $10 million cost is mostly-covered by a federal RESTORE grant (BP oil spill fine money).

Repairing the failing concrete seawall will be a major component, as well the wooden one to the south.  A new restroom will be constructed at the base of new stairs and upper bluff-access for the disabled added.  

Additional parking spaces are to be installed adjacent to existing ones on the north side; the fountain is to be replaced with one of the same design. 

Railings and lighting on the pier itself are to be upgraded was well.

Construction could start as early as September.



