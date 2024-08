Fairhope, Alabama

111 Greeno.







2023 fire.



DESTROYED BY FIRE LAST YEAR



According to the city's building official Eric Cortinas, construction of the new McDonald's restaurant on Greeno Road should be starting soon.

The building was severely damaged by fire on Thanksgiving Day last year.

The new design should be similar to the old one he said.

Tampa Florida-based Stansell Construction is the contractor; they build many similar stores around the country.