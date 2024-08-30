Police Department's History Remembered

Fairhope, Alabama

MONTHLY MUSEUM TALK



During a presentation at the museum, Police Lt. Shane Nolte talked about interesting experiences in his 25-year career with FPD; even said there once was an Otis-like character (Mayberry, Andy Griffith TV show) who actually lived at the old jail for a time back in the day -- and had his cell's key! He eventually got dried-out and found his own place, Nolte added.

Nolte said he grew up on the family farm south of town but when he turned 17 his daddy told him he needed to "make more money" ... so he studied computer programming for a while, but that did not work out so he applied to be a police/fire dispatcher in 1995 -- and worked his way up ever since then.

Nolte said when his great uncle Henry Nolte, city's police chief from 1985-89, found out he had joined the force too, his only comment was "boy, have you lost your mind!"