'Sports Tourism' Coming To Fairhope?

STUDY TO BE COMMISSIONED



Monday, the city council is set to hire Tuscaloosa-based Gonzalez-Strength & Associates to conduct a feasibility study for a sports tourism complex on the city's 114 acre recreation land at the northwest corner of CR 32 and Hwy 13 (cost not to exceed $50K).

Landscape Architect Robin Gregory, who designed Foley's Sports Tourism Complex, is to be team leader; Victus Advisors and Chamblis-King Architects will be co-consultants as well, according to accompanying documents.



The first phase would include meeting with stakeholders, then a market feasibility study to determine existing conditions/needs; next a phase-two financial feasibility/economic impact study -- and then develop a master site plan with conceptual architectural renderings if warranted (new fields, indoor/outdoor facilities, concessions, and various other support services).



Both local youth and amateur league needs are to be considered: soccer, football, baseball, softball, tennis, pickle ball, basketball, etc. -- with an eye to attracting regional/national tournaments.

MAYOR WEIGHS IN

When asked about it by the Times mayor Sullivan replied only that she is "looking forward to the community engagement and the end report."

Councilman Burrell has long-advocated for more hotel rooms to accommodate events here; at one time even raised the possibility of a new hotel for this site -- or on nearby airport property.

The 114 acres is currently being rented to farmers.

The city purchased the property in 2019 for $2,650,000.









