2025 City Budget Vote Delayed

Fairhope, Alabama







RECORD $188 MILLION



A special council meeting has been called for Monday on the last day of the fiscal year to consider and adopt the city's 2025 budget.

It was on the agenda last Monday but was tabled until next week; councilman Burrell said he was not ready to vote, requested the delay.



New budget priorities include investing in critical infrastructure, protecting the natural environment, and additional personnel to keep up with growth -- according to a summary document.

Some level of garbage and golf fee hikes may be included as well. Utility rates possible too. More details to come.

