Memorial To Montrose Hermit's Pets Uncovered

Fairhope, Alabama









Pet memorial marker.



HIDDEN UNDER DEBRIS



A marker inscribed with possible names of "hermit" Henry Stuart's pets was recently uncovered in front of the famous round house off of Parker Road: names inscribed are Jigs, Little Bit, and Dinty.



Fairhope Museum directory Gabriel Gold-Vukson told the Times owner Ken Niemeyer recently told him he thought they were dog names -- but could not verify that since at least one cat is seen in old pictures.

Former museum director Donnie Barrett said he was not aware the marker was there, but agreed they probably were pet dogs names.

It appears something else was attached to the marker at one time as well, perhaps a picture or message of some kind.



NO NEED FOR ARCHEOLOGICAL STUDY

Both Barrett and Gold-Vukson agreed no formal excavation is needed prior to the proposed relocation of the hut to the nearby Flying Creek Nature Park if/when that happens, due to the relatively low significance of the site.

Owner Niemeyer is proposing relocating it using private funding to ensure perpetual preservation, since there are no protections in place against eventual demolition by future property owners.