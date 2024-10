Fairhope, Alabama

Barnwell recreation complex.







As expected, the city council voted to purchase the 40 acres in Barnwell on Scenic Hwy 98 it has been leasing for many years from owner Archdioceses of Mobile: purchase price is $1.1 million.

Various youth football, softball, and baseball leagues have been using the fields there since about 2006.

The city intends to annex the property as well, at some point.