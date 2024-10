Fairhope, Alabama

PICKLE BALL AND TENNIS



The old fitness trail has been removed and construction begun on 3 new hard-surface tennis and 12 new pickle ball courts at the Mike Ford Center in Stimpson Park on Morphy Avenue.

The four existing pb courts on the east side are to be replaced by one of the new tennis courts. One new tennis will be added on the west side too, according to the plan.



Contractor is low-bidder American Tennis Courts Inc., for $600,745; should take about three months.