Study Finds Parking Garage Still "Underutilized"

Fairhope, Alabama





Third level 10 AM Thursday.



Upper deck empty.



PLENTY OF PARKING AVAILABLE?



A survey conducted by the city's Parking Authority (from May through July last summer) that was presented to the city council Monday by its chairman Bryan Flowers found that the municipal parking garage is still underutilized: there are still many open spaces available there on a daily basis. (The city's Parking Authority, formed under state law in 1973 after a voter referendum, is a separate legal entity from the city and is the actual owner of the garage area.)

According to the city's website, current PA members are Chris Shrader, Chad Bartz, Morgan Slay, Bryan Flowers (chairman), Mandy Bezerdi, Josh Turner, Kelly Gribler; Police Chief Hollinghead is the city's liaison.



Flowers said 108 surveys were completed of the 90 hotel-only and 150 general-public spaces, on Monday through Saturdays at 11AM, 2PM, 4PM, and 7PM.

The conclusion was that the "garage has plenty of parking spots available for the general public on a daily basis." At any given time, approximately 65 hotel-only were available and 65 general-public spots were open too. (See survey results below.)



NEW PUBLIC RELATIONS CAMPAIGN COMING

Authority members plan to promote a new Arts Alley brand: safe, clean, accessible parking -- using social media, digital signs, postcards, et. al. Regular CBD golfcart/shuttle routes and maintenance-cleaning of the stairwell/garage-structure is to be implemented by the city as well.



Downtown businesses are to be contacted to encourage garage-use by owners and their employees.

Flowers added there may actually be a"walking problem" vs. a "parking problem" since so many open spaces are usually readily available nearby.



A 2016 visit by renown urban planning consultant Dan Burden initiated the current downtown parking discussion -- and actually was the genesis for the 'Arts Alley' idea. (click).

COUNCIL WEIGHS IN

Councilman Burrell said he "liked what he heard ... very positive steps" and thought outreach to merchants was key to "getting some of their cars into the garage... leaving more spaces in front of businesses for customers."

Previous estimates claim one parking space could generate over $45K (or more) in revenue for downtown businesses every year.



Burrell implied that parking garage space-use is not really being monitored by police (public vs. hotel-only spaces). Burrell: "The hotel issues no passes. I always get a space!"

Flowers agreed that it is a really a "free-for-all" now -- and suggested taking down the hotel-only signs may be an option some day.



Burrell: "They (hotel) do have a certain to right to that. City may not want to take it away. City's (merchants) busy time ... is not their busy time. Just the opposite!" (Daytime vs. overnight.)



Councilman Robinson asked if there was any other way to incentivize merchants to use the garage, other than just providing more convenience for customers near their stores: a discussion going back at least nine years he said.

Flowers replied getting updated figures on estimated revenue generated per-space may help the "ongoing" education process rather than more draconian measures that have been discussed over the years (presumably two hour parking limits).



When asked about it by the Times, Mayor Sullivan declined to comment.



COLLEGE STUDENT PARKING NOT MENTIONED

Providing parking for Coastal Community College students did not come up at all during this discussion as it did in 2016; the city actually owns the land (lease) the college was built on but sub-leases it to the college, per the terms of an agreement dating from the 1980s. That agreement also stipulates the city would allow on-street student parking.

