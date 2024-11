Fairhope, Alabama

New pump installation today.



S. SECTION STREET



The temporary water pump installed last August at city water well four on S. Section Street (at Dairy Road) has been removed and contractors have begun installing a new permanent one ... to replace the one that failed last summer causing a "water emergency" to be declared for several days.



The damage was so severe an entirely new pump had to be specially-built.

Peak city water usage is during summer months.