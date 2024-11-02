Fairhope Library Director Retiring

Fairhope, Alabama

DIRECTOR SINCE 2010



Director of the Fairhope library Tamara Dean has announced her upcoming retirement, according to sources on the library board and city council.

Dean became the director in 2010 after serving as youth services coordinator for the prior eight years.

Ilse Krick was the director before, since 2007; and Betty Suddeth for the previous 25 years.

No timeline has been announced publicly yet; the library board (a separate entity from the city) is responsible for hiring library staff replacements.











