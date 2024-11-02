Flowerclock Roundabout Finally Moving Ahead

Fairhope, Alabama

CONSTRUCTION BIDS SOLICITED



After being delayed by last-minute technical design fixes, area contractors are now being asked to submit bids for construction of a roundabout at the Section Street/Scenic 98/Veterans Drive/Triangle Drive intersection; construction should begin early next year if all goes as planned.

This is an Eastern Shore MPO project with 80% of funding from federal sources -- with a 20% match from the city.

The lowest bidder will be awarded the contract by the city council, according to state law.

Roundabout construction usually takes about 8 months. Cost is expected to be just under $2 million.















