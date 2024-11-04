New Gully Drainage Installed

Fairhope, Alabama 

 


 


 

WATERFRONT RESTORATION PROJECT

New concrete storm water drainage pipes are being installed for the outfall of Stack gully into Mobile Bay. 

A new restroom is to be built over the eastern end. 

The old system frequently overflowed. 




Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Anonymous said…
Better hurry Storm's coming.
Monday, November 04, 2024
Anonymous said…
Great poking red mud
Monday, November 04, 2024
